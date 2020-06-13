El Paso cancer patient’s 5th birthday takes on special meaning

Elena Perea released from hospital just days before her scheduled 5th birthday parade

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Soon-to-be five-year-old Elena Perea got out of the hospital the day before her incredible birthday parade.

On Saturday morning, about 100 cars drove past the Parea’s home in East El Paso to celebrate Elena Perea’s fifth birthday, which is on Tuesday, June 16.

“The presents and the parade,” squealed 5-year-old Elena when asked what her favorite part of the day was.

Elena has been battling stage four cancer since January. However, cancer was the last thing on her mind Saturday. As cars pulled up, Elena couldn’t stop smiling and cheering.

“I liked it alright,” Elena said with excitement.

The Perea Family

Elena’s parents said they wanted to something special for her fifth birthday but weren’t sure if she would be able to celebrate.

​”We didn’t know if we were going to have it today because she was in the hospital just a couple of days ago. So, to see everybody we got choked up a little bit,” said Roland Perea, Elena’s Father.

Elena has been in and out of the hospital for months. Her mother says everyone worked hard to make sure Elena was healthy enough for the big day.

“It’s just a special day. We’re so grateful. Her physician worked so hard, and her nurses and her family to get her well enough to be home today and to be with her family,” said Kerry Perea, Elena’s mother.

Kerry adds that they knew people would drive by, but never imagined just how many. “The rest of all the excitement was a surprise from our family,” Kerry said.

The parade lasted for about an hour with gifts and cakes piling up.

Beaming with joy and excitement, Elena exclaimed “it was fun, it was fun” into the microphone as KTSM interviewed her parents, Roland and Kerry Parea.

Unfortunately, shortly after the parade ended, Elena had to be taken back to the hospital — but her family’s she’s a fighter.