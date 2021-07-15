El Paso business makes list of best co-working spaces in the U.S.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The way we work is evolving to adapt to growing interests in worker’s wellness, work styles, and needs. A co-working space in El Paso is being recognized as one of the most unique hubs for the modern workforce.

Working Capitol, an upscale co-working space near downtown El Paso, made Alliance Virtual Offices‘ top 10 list of desirable work environments after being evaluated for size, amenities, price range, and other criteria.

“From ergonomic leather seating and custom-made modern furniture to wood finishes and exposed brick, the space brings life to the industrial chic style,” writes Kathleen Crampton of Alliance Virtual Offices.

Co-working spaces function as hubs for people with flexible work styles and schedules that provide hospitality, bolster collaboration, and provide networking opportunities.

Working Capitol offers options to rent desks by the month, six-months, or yearly, as well as conference rooms for meetings, and bespoke amenities.

Food is available inside at the Salt + Honey Express bakery that offers coffee, pastries, and light fare.

