El Paso business holding art auction to raise money for Aug. 3 victims

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the first anniversary of the August 3 mass shooting approaching, one El Paso business is trying to raise money for the victims.

Proper Printshop located in Central El Paso will be hosting the El Paso Strong Memorial Art auction.

Artists from around the world are invited to download and print the black and white poster, then color it in according to their own style.

Art Center and Signs of El Paso will be donating black and white (ready to color) posters to artists that don’t have access to an oversize printer.

Officials said submissions must be entered by emailing a well-lit photo or digital file of the finished piece to orders@properprintshop.com by Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Proper Printshop will then curate and hand-select winning posters to be auctioned during a live broadcast on www.factoryfrontera.tv on Monday Aug 3, 2020 at 7 p.m.

According to the business, the money raised will go to the El Paso Victim’s Education Fund.