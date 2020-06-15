El Paso Buffalo Soldiers MC participates in national “Ride for Justice”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A national motorcycle club honoring contributions from Black calvary following the Civil War came together Sunday for a peaceful ride while demanding justice for all.

The Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers Motorcycle Club hosted a national campaign called “Ride for Justice.” The local chapter participated in the ride Sunday morning, starting in Webb Park in Central El Paso and riding to City Hall in Downtown.

El Paso Police Motorcycle Officers escorted the group. The President of the El Paso Chapter says there are ways for the community to call for justice while getting back to the basics of getting to know local police officers.

“When I was growing up, the police used to walk beats, but they got to know the community. They got to know the people in the community. I knew the officer that policed my beat by his first name. We don’t have that anymore. Maybe we need to get back to that,” Buffalo Soldiers MC President Bill Morgan said.

Buffalo Soldiers MC members say their objective is to educate those that are unfamiliar with the racism, sacrifices, and hardships that the Buffalo Soldiers of the 9th and 10th U.S. Cavalries had to endure. Many of the El Paso chapter’s members are current or former U.S. Military members.

The El Paso chapter is just one of 122 chapters who took part in the peaceful ride Sunday.