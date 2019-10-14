El Paso Buffalo Bills superfan, Pancho Billa, makes episode of “The Simpsons”

(WIVB) – Ezra Castro is a Buffalo legend and now he is forever immortalized on one of the longest-running cartoons in television history.
Eagle-eyed viewers caught a glimpse of Pancho Billa in the latest episode of “The Simpsons” in a photo being viewed by the character Chief Wigum.
Castro died back in May after a year-long battle with cancer. Despite his health failing, he was still able to call in the Bills first-round draft pick in April from his bed.
Pancho Billa was an El Paso native and Riverside High School alum. At the time of his death he was a Dallas resident. He was just 39.
The cameo is a subtle reminder that while the Bills superfan may be gone, he will certainly never be forgotten.