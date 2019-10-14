El Paso Buffalo Bills superfan, Pancho Billa, makes episode of “The Simpsons”

(WIVB) – Ezra Castro is a Buffalo legend and now he is forever immortalized on one of the longest-running cartoons in television history.

Eagle-eyed viewers caught a glimpse of Pancho Billa in the latest episode of “The Simpsons” in a photo being viewed by the character Chief Wigum.

Castro died back in May after a year-long battle with cancer. Despite his health failing, he was still able to call in the Bills first-round draft pick in April from his bed.

Courtesy of Fox

Pancho Billa was an El Paso native and Riverside High School alum. At the time of his death he was a Dallas resident. He was just 39.

The cameo is a subtle reminder that while the Bills superfan may be gone, he will certainly never be forgotten.