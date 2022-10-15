EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In honor of National Down Syndrome Awareness Month, the Down Syndrome Coalition for El Paso (DSCEP), partnered with EPCC as they held the annual Buddy Walk at the EPCC Valle Verde Campus Saturday, Oct. 15.

Actor and honored guest Evan George Vourazeris gets the crowd going Saturday. Marissa Rivera and Tejano Jack Saturday. Christian Sandolval holds his trophy for Best Wheels at the 13th Annual Buddy Walk Saturday. He represented Gigi’s Playhouse at the event. Family members calling themselves Christopher Luke’s Minions take part in the 13th Annual Buddy Walk to benefit the Down’s Syndrome Coalition for El Paso Saturday at the El Paso Community College Valle Verde campus. About 800 people took part as they listened to speakers and walked in a long procession around the perimeter of the campus. The Buddy Walk is a national event involving over 165 walks that take place around the country during the month of October, said Felipe Martinez, Down’s Syndrome Coalition board member. Proceeds help fund the various projects the coalition performs throughout the year, Martinez said. Courtesy of EPCC

The walk raised funds for the DSCEP, EPCC Buddy Walk Scholarship for students with disabilities and the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS). About 800 participants took part in the fun walk and activities. Joining the walk were a few guest celebrities such as Evan Vourazeris, star of the hit Netflix series Ozark, Mrs. Texas Earth, Vanessa Tena, and Chico from the El Paso Chihuahuas. Celebrities met with fans and awarded medals to the children. The DSCEP El Paso Buddy Walk is one of 250 walks nationally.

Down syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that occurs once in every 700 births in the United States. NDSS is the national advocate for the acceptance and the inclusion of people with Down syndrome as valued members of the community.

