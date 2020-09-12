El Paso breweries offer special discounts as they struggle to stay afloat

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso breweries are still restricted to curbside and to-go orders only. On Saturday, five breweries came together and held a ‘Save El Paso Breweries’ event.

Their goal was to generate business by offering discounts and reminding the community about the struggles local breweries are facing after months of being restricted by state laws during the pandemic.

“We can’t be open to the public, but we’re still here, and we want everybody to drink local. So it’s a huge ‘drink local’ day. We don’t want anybody to forget that local craft beer is just as important as any other local infinity in town,” said Veronica Hernandez with DeadBeach Brewery.

Hernandez says part of the ‘Save El Paso Breweries’ event is to hopefully get breweries back open.

“All across Texas, breweries — a lot of them aren’t open and so what we want to do is make sure you call our governor. Call the governor’s office and tell him breweries should be open. Voice your opinion and let him know that we area an industry that is needed in the community,” Hernandez said.

The breweries who participated in Saturday’s event include DeadBeach Brewery, Blazing Tree Brewery, El Paso Brewing Company, Old Sheepdog Brewery, and Aurellia’s Bottle Shop and Brewhouse.

Customers pulled their cars to the curb and ordered their favorite beer to-go. Even people from out of town dropped by to show their support—one woman traveling from Fort Stockton after seeing the event on social media.

Andrea Rohus drove from Fort Stockton for Saturday’s brewery event

“Every brewery is doing something special for the event today, so we’ve definitely taken advantage of that, and we’re taking as much home as we can,” said Andrea Rohus from Fort Stockton.

Rohus saying the three hour drive was worth it to her because she knows breweries are struggling.

“I mean you can go to the liquor store, but the breweries are doing everything they can to bring their community together, I think DeadBeach has really set a precedent for what that looks like. The best thing you can do it get in your car come to the brewery, they have curbside, you don’t even have to get out of your car,” said Rohus

El Pasoans who came to show their support hope more locals will buy their beer locally.

“People should remember, including breweries, there’s a lot of local places that are great, and they shouldn’t forget about spending their money that they have at local businesses to help them through this pandemic,” said beer-lover Jorge Rodriguez.

The ‘Save El Paso Breweries’ event lasts until 7 p.m. on Saturday. However, bars that are open later say they will respect the discounts until they close with the hopes that people will remember to support El Paso breweries in the future too.