EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso Border Youth Athletic Association (BYAA) is hosting its opening day celebration for their inclusive programming in the Borderland for at-risk youth on Saturday, April 1 in East El Paso.

El Paso Border Youth Athletic Association Opening Day event flyer. Courtesy of BYAA.

Community members are encouraged to attend the event which will take place in the Golden Eagle Park located at 14400 Golden Eagle Dr., to support BYAA in attempt to assist El Paso’s most at-risk communities.

BYAA offers education-based afterschool programs to help at-risk youth avoid drugs, gangs, and other violent/unsafe environments. The association also helps create academic and athletic opportunities for the youth through safe surroundings.

To learn more, head to www.borderyouth.org.