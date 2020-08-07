El Paso Border Patrol agents perform water rescue near Paso Del Norte Port of Entry

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Border Patrol agents in El Paso helped rescue six Mexican nationals who illegally crossed into the U.S. on August 6.

Officials said the undocumented immigrants struggled to cross turbulent waters of the American canal near the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry.

Agents responded to the scene and deployed rescue ropes in order to extract the people. USBP said the undocumented immigrants were treated and processed accordingly.

Officials said agents with Border Patrol also helped rescue another individual in southern New Mexico.

According to USBP, the Missing Persons Hotline (MPH) in Tucson received an emergency call for assistance from relatives of a missing 26-year-old Mexican national who had illegally crossed into the United States. The MPH hotline then alerted the Lordsburg Border Patrol station on August 5.

Lordsburg ATV units and agents were immediately dispatched to begin a search for the missing person. Officials said agents from Lordsburg utilized camera technology and ATV units to locate the subject.

Agents provided the man with basic medical attention before transporting him to the station for further processing.

“This time of year is particularly dangerous for individuals being forced to traverse rugged terrain in remote areas by reckless smugglers routinely endangering the lives of illegal immigrants,” stated El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “Additionally, the American Canal waterways have extremely strong and dangerous currents. I’m grateful for the prompt response and highly effective measures taken by El Paso Sector agents involved in these two successful rescues.”