El Paso Border Patrol Agent stops unruly passenger from attempting to enter the cockpit of an airplane

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso Border Patrol Agent helped stop a disruptive passenger onboard a flight from Germany to the United States, according to the Border Patrol, El Paso Sector.

Officials said a passenger on an American Airlines flight attempted to breach the airplane’s cockpit on Tuesday morning.

The Border Patrol Agent and other fellow passengers jumped in and helped to stop the unruly passenger from reaching the cockpit, authorities said.

“Our agent’s training and swift response in taking action helped prompt the assistance of fellow passengers, ensuring the safety of all passengers on board”, said Interim Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “This level of courage and commitment is a testament of the caliber of Border Patrol agents that exist within our ranks that without hesitation jump into harm’s way to protect the sanctity of human life.”

Due to this incident, the flight was re-routed and landed safely without incident in Ireland, officials said. The subject was taken into custody by local law enforcement.