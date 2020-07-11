El Paso bone marrow transplant patient celebrates 7th birthday with virtual party

1  of  2
by: KTSM Report

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — This week was a big week for Colton Higgins. He turned 7-years-old and also had a bone marrow transplant to treat his leukemia.

Colton is a patient at Providence Children’s Hospital, who is beloved by his team of pediatric nurses. Since the team couldn’t be with Colton as he got his bone marrow transplant at San Antonio Methodist Children’s Hospital, they came to him with a virtual celebration.

The team made sure to make his day special with a video chat, sign, and of course, a birthday cake to brighten his day. Happy Birthday, Colton!

