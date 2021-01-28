El Paso blood donation event to battle shortages

El Paso, TX (KTSM) – As the community faces blood shortages, Vitalant is partnering up for a blood donation this weekend.

The office of El Paso’s District 1 Representative Peter Svarzbein has announced his office will be hosting a blood drive on Saturday, January 30, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

With January usually a month in which less donations are given, the importance of giving is being stressed by the non-profit Vitalant.

“Especially as our community has had to endure COVID-19, the need to donate blood is even higher than normal. I encourage you to donate to save a life and be a hero to someone who may be in a dire health emergency.” said, Mayor Pro Tem Svarzbein.

One incentive to donate is that Vitalant tests all blood donations for antibodies to the coronavirus.

The antibody test, authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the virus, regardless of whether they ever showed symptoms.

To register for the event, go to https://www.bloodhero.com/index.cfm?group=op&expand=967840&zc=79912.