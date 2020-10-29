El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz to hold special prayer ceremony at Scenic Drive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Bishop Mark J. Seitz will offer a blessing over the City of El Paso during a special prayer ceremony at Scenic Drive on Friday.

The ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m.

The Diocese of El Paso said Bishop Seitz will offer a blessing at the Scenic Drive overlook.

The prayer service and blessing come after a large surge of COVID-19 cases have been reported in El Paso County.

“The rise in Coronavirus cases in El Paso has caused me so much concern,” Bishop Seitz said. “I hope that the people of the City of El Paso can find some comfort in this prayer and blessing over the city on Friday.”

A short prayer service will be held followed by a blessing by the Bishop over the City and County of El Paso and the entire region.

Latest Headlines