El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz releases statement about rising COVID-19 cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz said pastors are allowed to lower the number of parishioners from 25-percent to 15-percent in a new video message.

This comes as a surge of COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday in El Paso.

In a statement, Bishop Seitz said that as of Thursday there are no cases known to have originated in any of the local Catholic churches. Bishop Seitz credits it to the limited capacity and other safety protocols that have been put in place.

In the video message, the El Paso Bishop also urged the entire community to pray especially for those who are ill and for our leaders.

