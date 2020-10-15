El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz released from quarantine after recovering from COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz has been released from quarantine by the El Paso County Health Department, the Catholic Diocese of El Paso announced on Wednesday.

Bishop Seitz developed low grade fever on Oct. 3 and later received a postive test for COVID-19.

The Diocese said that although Bishop Seitz developed symptoms of the virus, he has been free of fever since Monday, Oct. 5. Bishop Seitz has not exhibited any symptoms since, officials said.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the El Paso community for all of their prayers for

my recovery,” Bishop Seitz said. “I would like to offer up my prayers for all those in our

community and throughout the world currently afflicted with this virus, especially for those who

are hospitalized,” he added. “I continue to pray for our local, state, and national governments as well as health officials on the front lines they continue to address this pandemic,” he ended.

Bishop Seitz has tested again for

the coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon and is awaiting results of this most recent test.