EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The City of El Paso has begun the recruitment process for the new police chief position.

The city is preparing to open a national search, which started by hiring a national recruitment firm Strategic Government Resources (SGR), and has begun meeting with Council members and key stakeholders including law enforcement associations/agencies and community leaders to get a strong foundation on the type of candidates they want for this position.

In addition, the public is invited to provide their feedback on what are the key characteristics needed to be named El Paso’s police chief. Below are the links for the online survey:

“The City should be justifiably proud of the Police Department’s current leadership, which mirrors the City’s continuous improvement philosophy. It is this philosophy that has guided our investment in our uniformed and civilian workforce. It is why the department has an exceptional and dynamic pipeline of local and talented leaders who know and love our community,” said Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino. “We also understand that the position of the El Paso Police Chief is one of extraordinary importance to our community and why the city has opted to conduct a comprehensive national search to ensure we leave no stone unturned when selecting the best candidate.”