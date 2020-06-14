El Paso-based anti-racism training gains popularity

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — More than 20,000 people have now registered for virtual Anti-Racism Training through the Diversity and Resiliency Institute of El Paso, according to program coordinators.

Ashley Heidebrecht, MSW, Education and Content Manager of the Institute, which operates as a project of the Borderland Rainbow Center, expects those numbers to rise.

“We’re receiving an average of one thousand new registrations daily,” said Heidebrecht, who has worked in the field of social services for over a decade, “and we don’t expect to see those numbers fall off any time soon.”

The Anti-Racism Training is available to the general public as we as social work and mental health professionals. According to The Institute, the virtual training experience challenges participants and helps them gain a better understanding of racial justice and allyship. The program is virtual, with two-hour modules designed to allow participants to take necessary breaks.

“I have been actively working on my own biases for some time now, and thought I had things pretty well under control. Then I took part in this training, and light bulbs went off! I was finally able to connect pieces of information that had been floating around in my mind, and it’s helped me set a course for further discovery and exploration,” said Janet Braden, an MSW student who recently completed the training.

The program is approved through the Texas State Board of Social Worker Examiners as a continuing education course (6 CEUs) to social workers for $30. The program is offered to nationwide participants through June 30.

For more information on Anti-Racism Training visit www.driep.org/anti-racism-training.