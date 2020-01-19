El Paso bar reflects on prohibition era anniversary

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As we begin a new decade, one El Paso bar is reflecting on the struggle for alcohol manufacturers a century ago.

The prohibition era began on January 17, 1920, when the U.S. imposed a nationwide ban on all types of alcohol. According to the Associated Press, prohibition is now viewed as a “failed experiment that glamorized illegal drinking.”

The ban expanded the power of federal law enforcement while also opening a new stream of revenue for organized crime.

The general manager at the bar 1922 in Downtown El Paso says some people may be looking for an escape with the recent events happening around the world.

“During the 20s, not exactly everything around the world was going great, so people looked for that escape and something or somewhere to go have a party and have a good time. I think maybe in this decade, maybe that will be a possibility again. We look to provide that,” said Blake Mireles, General Manager at 1922.

The prohibition era ultimately lasted 13 years, ending in December of 1933.