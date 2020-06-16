El Paso bar owner responds to TABC warning, sends message to public

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Follow the rules or get shut down. That’s the warning from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) to Texas bars and restaurants. The Texas agency says it will crack down on businesses not doing their part to fight the spread of COVID-19.



Many El Pasoans have already hit up the bars post-quarantine, at Cincinnati Entertainment District for example. While bars are supposed to allow 50% of its capacity, and restaurants at 75% capacity, one local bar owner said it’s important for everyone to do their part.

“It’s not a right to own a liquor license in the state of Texas, it’s a privilege,” Austin Allen, Owner of Palomino Tavern told KTSM.



A privilege business owners should comply with the state’s protocols ensuring the public’s health and safety, before facing any risks of getting their liquor license suspended.

“Don’t abuse it, make sure you’re following the rules because it is our duty to adhere to the laws that are applied with our license and also, an unsaid duty to protect our patrons and protect the public,” Allen shared.



TABC said it has the authority to suspend any license that poses a threat to public health and safety. The agency sent a statement that reads in part, “The first infraction will result in up to a 30-day license suspension, and the second infraction will result in up to a 60-day suspension.”

Governor Greg Abbott pitching his thoughts during a press conference on Tuesday, “There have been pictures that I have seen and that others have seen about these bar type settings where clearly the orders are not being followed. I think enforcements by TABC should bring these types of settings more into line to being a safer standard.”



Allen said his bar has taken it a step further when it comes to allowing people inside, “It’s not a requirement to be taking people’s temperatures when they walk in. We’re refusing service in admission to anyone that has over 100 degrees Fahrenheit temperature. That does get a little hairy sometimes. Of course people don’t like being rejected but it’s for the safety of themselves, our community, and our team.”



While Allen’s team is doing its part, he also reminds El Pasoans to do theirs.

“If you’re not feeling well, don’t risk it for a night out. If you happen to come across a situation like going to Palomino and you get your temperature taken and it’s over 100, go get tested. Testing is free, take advantage of that,” Allen shared.



TABC said over the last month, there have been nearly 3,000 locations in Texas that have been inspected, and most operators are acting responsibly and following rules.