El Paso Bar Association recognized for providing assistance to victims of August 3rd shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Bar Association (EPBA) has earned recognition from the Texas Bar Association Hispanic Issues Section.

The Section gave the Access to Justice Award for 2020 to the EPBA because of its quick action to help victims after the August 3rd shooting.

In the aftermath of the mass shooting, the EPBA set up networks of attorneys and others to respond to the victims’ resulting legal needs.

Attorneys with specialties in immigration, family law, probate, and guardianship donated several hours to victims and their families, and continue to work with them to aid in the recovery, the EPBA said.

The award is typically presented at the State Bar Annual Meeting. However, this year’s meeting is on hold.

Instead, the awards will be presented July 9th via Zoom.