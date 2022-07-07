EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A local balloon artist is making an impact by participating in the “Give Kids The World” in Orlando Florida by taking part in this international opportunity.

With over 300,000 balloons to be used for a balloon wonderland, a balloon professional from El Paso is using her skills to make iconic pieces in hopes of bringing a smile to children’s faces.

“This is an organization that provides, one week vacation, totally free for very ill kids. It’s for them and for their families,”

Through Give Kids the World, a non-profit organization in Orlando Florida, children will be able to see and enjoy several themed balloon displays.

The displays included; Toyland, Enchanted Forest and Under The Sea, in an area as big as 30,000 square feet with balloon towers as high as 24 feet.

“This build up is going to be handed to Give Kids The World, on July 15th and it’s for their days of fundraising.” Vidal said.

With other international balloon professionals taking part in this great cause, critically ill children in El Paso will also take part in this fun-filled event.

Business owner of “Crazy Balloons “ Aimee Vidal says the business came about two years ago when people weren’t celebrating as much because of the pandemic.

With the help from her husband Antonio and their children, they kicked off this now booming business from home.

“Our first service was a birthday bouquet that we delivered for this boy who was turning 12. Mom called me, can you do something like this. We took the challenge and now with this opportunity, learning from professionals and being part of this experience. It is wonderful,” Vidal said.

Although Vidal was not selected the first time around, she was on the waiting list and soon enough the balloon brand, Qualatex called her a few months ago.

With a total of three hours to perfect their creative designs, Aimee will build classic arches, towers, backdrops, balloon bouquets and much more for any occasion.

Aimee will be going live from her social media pages from the 10th to the 15th, where viewers can follow up on the Balloon Wonderland event.

She says she is glad to be able to give back to children here in our community and if you’re looking for balloon decoration for any occasion, you can follow Aimee, when you click on her Facebook, Instagram or Tik Tok page.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.