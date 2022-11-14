EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Double Dog Bakery, a locally owned dog bakery, will be donating almost 300 shelter meals to several local adoption organizations in El Paso on Thanksgiving.

According to the bakery, every animal at the Humane Society of El Paso, the Animal Rescue League and Law N Paws Animal Rescue will be treated to the Double Dog’s annual Thanksgiving Dinner Plate.

The meal includes a main course of all-natural chicken, mashed potatoes and carrots with a tasty “pupcake” for dessert.

The Double Dog Bakery was established in 2020. Last year, the bakery partnered with the Humane Society of El Paso to promote shelter meals for adoptable dogs.

This year, the bakery added two new partners to the promotion. The meals available for donation were sold out on the company’s online store within 24 hours.