El Paso authorities seeking man who abandoned dog with health issues in San Elizario

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Animal Welfare Department is investigating an Animal Cruelty case involving a person abandoning a female Bulldog that has medical issues.

Authorities were dispatched to the 300 block of Mayapan in San Elizario on Wednesday.

Officials said someone reported that a male suspect in a dark-colored truck abandoned the Bulldog which has mammary tumors. Security camera footage captured the moment when the suspect abandoned the canine and then drove away.

The incident was referred to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Animal Cruelty Unit and currently are investigating the incident as Animal Cruelty, Failure to Provide Medical Care and Abandonment.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the male suspect or this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Animal Cruelty Unit at (915) 856-4875 or (915) 832-4408.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public that abandoning a canine or failing to provide veterinary care is classified as Animal Cruelty, which is an arrestable offense.

The canine was adopted by a local family.

No other information is available at this time.