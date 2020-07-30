El Paso authorities searching for wanted sex offender

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the community in locating a wanted sex offender.

According to authorities, Matthew Wayne Tettleton, reported a change of address claiming relocation within the El Paso city limits.

However, officials said he failed to register/verify with the El Paso Police Department and his whereabouts are unknown and has been labeled as Absconded.

Tettleton is a registered sex offender following a conviction of Attempted Aggravated Indecent Solicitation of a Child out of the State of Kansas, the victim being a 13-year-old female, officials said.

If you have information on the location of Matthew Wayne Tettleton, please call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 915-538-2008.

