El Paso authorities make arrest in connection to South-Central fire

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department arrested Gabriel Adam Ramirez in connection to a structure fire at a residence in South Central El Paso.

Ramirez is charged with Arson of a Habitation, a first-degree felony on a $25,000 bond. Authorities say the fire occurred on May 23, at 4 a.m. on the 3100 block of Rivera street.

Fire crews contained the blaze and reported no injuries to department personnel.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.