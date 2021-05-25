El Paso authorities make arrest in connection to South-Central fire

by: Aaron Montes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department arrested Gabriel Adam Ramirez in connection to a structure fire at a residence in South Central El Paso.

Ramirez is charged with Arson of a Habitation, a first-degree felony on a $25,000 bond. Authorities say the fire occurred on May 23, at 4 a.m. on the 3100 block of Rivera street.

Fire crews contained the blaze and reported no injuries to department personnel.

