El Paso asked to #UniteWithLightEP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Every Friday night, El Pasoans are encouraged to shine a light in support of our first responders, medical professionals, and essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

El Pasoans can light their porch, apartment windows, and balconies with candles, flashlights, glow sticks, Christmas lights, or any other light source every Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The #UniteWithLightEP initiative is an effort to offer visual support to doctors, nurses, firefighters, paramedics and other medical professionals on the frontline of the coronavirus epidemic.

Share your photos and videos on social media by using the hashtag #UniteWithLightEP and posting to the city’s social platforms.

During this unprecedented time, El Pasoans are reminded they can help flatten the curve by maintaining social distancing and abiding by El Paso’s Stay Home, Work Safe order.

