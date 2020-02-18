El Paso artists join global art event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A group of local artists is hoping to take their work to Tokyo as part of a global art event.

This week is international Pecha Kucha day in El Paso where thousands of participants will get together to share their work in a unique format. Pecha Kucha is Japanese for chit-chat, or the sound of conversation and that is what the artists are doing with their work.

Each artist will show a presentation of 20 images, describing each for 20-seconds. Local architects in El Paso are organizing the event. They say the images will range in varieties of art styles.

What makes this year’s event so special is one El Paso artist will be selected to represent the Sun City in Tokyo this summer for another Pecha Kucha event.

“It’s a real flattening force of the globe where you instantly have connections to people and countries on the other side of the world and friends everywhere and people get to know your city through this organization,” said organizer William Helm.

El Paso will be one of 1,200 cities across 137 countries participating in the art event. The El Paso artist selected will go to Tokyo when the Olympics are ongoing.

The event is this Thursday, February 20, at 8 p.m. at the El Paso Community Foundation Room in Downtown El Paso. It’s free and open to the public.