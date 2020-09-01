El Paso artist honored with mural in Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso artist Patrick Gabaldon was honored with a mural from another local artist.

Patrick Gabaldon, known for his colorful works depicting life in the Borderland, is the subject of a mural from graffiti artist “Cimi” Alvarado. The mural is located at the corner of Texas and Brown streets.

The project was completed through Estrella de Jalisco, a Mexican beer, which is working with 100 communities in the United States to help beautify communities.

“What they’re focusing on is people in communities that are creating change — in this case, we’re featuring Patrick Gabaldon,” said Alvarado, a graffiti artist who is known for his El Paso Strong mural in Central El Paso.

Gabaldon said he was honored by the mural.

“It’s an amazingly humbling experience being painted by Cimi and lots of amazing artists that have work all over Downtown and the city,” Gabaldon said, adding that his work is a reminder of who we are as a city.