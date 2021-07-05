El Paso artist receives opportunity to create a mural in New York

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – An El Pasoan artist had a recent opportunity to showcase her art in the Bronx.

Artist Britny Lizet accomplished her dreams by painting a large geometric mural in New York. She was able to complete a 73 ft. by 14 ft. wide mural in just under three weeks.

She was chosen out of thousands of applicants in an art project program to display her art work.

“My goal is to show art everywhere, I do plan on working on more murals here in El Paso and just internationally, that’s my goal is to be an international artist and get the message out there and also be an advocate for mental health and self-love.” said Lizet.

Not only does she paint but she also makes other art work including stickers, rugs and canvasses made by hand specializing in a geometric style. Lizet says that she’s always loved shapes since she was a little girl.

She adds that her art has allowed her to learn a lot about herself and hopes to inspire others to take care of themselves and their mental health.

“That’s what the meaning of the mural was, unity, because you know during quarantine we had to be isolated from everyone so that was the overall inspiration,” said Lizet.

This was Lizet’s first big project, she says that it was not easy task due to the weather but thankfully they were able to fly out her husband as well, to help.

“Art to me is very spiritual, you know I’ve been through a lot as a young girl and my art does signify so much, it signifies love, unity, strength, perseverance. My goal overall is to spread the importance of self-love, and community and that’s what the meaning of the mural was.”

The mural will become a popular seating area soon in New York to add colors to the city and bring tourist attraction.

Lizet says she is currently working on painting a mural here in El Paso. You can find her artwork on her Instagram at BRITNY LIZET.

