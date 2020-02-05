El Paso area school delays, closures for Wednesday

With cold weather expected early Wednesday morning, several El Paso area school districts have passed along the following delays and closures. KTSM will update this list as more come in.
- EPISD: All schools, buses, district operations delayed one hour; Morning half-day pre-k canceled for the day
- YISD: All schools, buses delayed two hours
- SISD: No change at this time
- Canutillo ISD: All schools, buses, district operations delayed one hour
- Anthony ISD: All schools delayed one hour
- Gadsden ISD: All schools, buses, district operations delayed two hours
- El Paso Catholic Diocese: All schools delayed one hour
