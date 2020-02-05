El Paso area school delays, closures for Wednesday

El Paso News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With cold weather expected early Wednesday morning, several El Paso area school districts have passed along the following delays and closures. KTSM will update this list as more come in.

  • EPISD: All schools, buses, district operations delayed one hour; Morning half-day pre-k canceled for the day
  • YISD: All schools, buses delayed two hours
  • SISD: No change at this time
  • Canutillo ISD: All schools, buses, district operations delayed one hour
  • Anthony ISD: All schools delayed one hour
  • Gadsden ISD: All schools, buses, district operations delayed two hours
  • El Paso Catholic Diocese: All schools delayed one hour

Look for an update on the weather on KTSM 9 News at 10 and KTSM 9 News Today from 5-7 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story