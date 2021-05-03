El Paso appraisal district executive says property valuation protests can be done by phone

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Preliminary property valuations are in and are consistent with early projections set by the El Paso Central Appraisal District.

Dinah Kilgore, executive director with EPCAD, says local taxing entities received preliminary valuations on Friday giving a snapshot of what revenues they can expect to see during budget season. This year is a reappraisal year and average home taxable values are expected to be near $150,280 after protests are finalized in July.

“They can mark on their protest that they want a telephone formal hearing,” Kilgore said. “And, then what happens is they have a formal hearing with the appraisal review board.”

Homeowners began receiving valuation notices earlier this month, which stirred concern about what tax bills would look like at the end of the year.

Kilgore says homeowners and commercial property owners still have time to protest valuations if individuals are unhappy with assessed values of their buildings. The deadline is May 17 or the 30th day after notices are received.

For now, assessors are not doing home visits because of health and safety measures related to the global pandemic but residents are able to make objections on their properties in-person or virtually.

The tax code allows for members of the public to phone-in their protests but evidence and paperwork must be submitted before appointments.

Kilgore has served as executive director of the appraisal district since 2010 and before that worked at the appraisal district.