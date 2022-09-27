Downtown El Paso Texas skyline seen just after sunset. 16 x 9 aspect ratio. Space for copy.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Although the cost of rent in El Paso has risen year-over-year, the Sun City remains one of the most affordable places in the country for apartment seekers.

Out of 100 cities studied by Zumper.com, El Paso ranked 96th overall based on median rent.

The median monthly rent in September for a one-bedroom apartment in El Paso was $830, which is down 5.7-percent from August. However, that number is still more than 6-percent higher than it was in September of 2021.

Those looking for a two-bedroom apartment in El Paso could expect to pay around $1,090 per month, which is about 16-percent higher than it was one year ago.

The three most expensive cities based on median apartment rent are New York, San Francisco, and Boston, in that order.

The priciest city for apartment renters in Texas is Austin, which came in at 22nd overall on the list.

Zumper’s data was pulled from more than one million active listings across the country.

Though El Paso’s median rent has gone down in the past month, the national median for one-bedroom apartments has risen for the ninth month in a row to $1,503.