EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In an effort to assist with full capacity at the El Paso Animal Services Center, the City has reopened the Mission Valley Adoption Center.

The Mission Valley Adoption Center, located at 9068 Socorro Rd., will assist with adoptions because the primary shelter remains at full capacity and continues to experience high animal intake.

The Mission Valley Adoption Center is providing pet adoptions from noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays through Sundays.

There are currently more than 1,000 pets at the Animal Services shelter with about 50 to 70 lost and stray animals entering the shelter daily. The Mission Valley Adoption Center will help alleviate some housing space at the main shelter, but the department is still calling for support from the community to help reduce the number of animals under the care of Animal Services.

All pets at the center are ready to go home, and will have their adoption fees waived, which include spay/neuter procedure, microchip, age-appropriate vaccinations and a city license.

The adoption center will house roughly 40 medium- to large-sized dogs, which is the largest population of pets at El Paso Animal Services.

“The reopening of the adoption center will provide an opportunity for residents living in the Eastside and Mission Valley areas to adopt a lovable pet. We’re asking families to come to the adoption center and see if they can find a beloved pet that is a great fit for them.” El Paso Animal Services Director Terry Kebschull

The community can help Animal Services by adopting, fostering, volunteering, donating and ensuring their personal pets at home are microchipped, the microchip is registered and up to date and that their pets are spayed or neutered and vaccinated.

To learn more about ways you can help, visit the El Paso Animal Services website.