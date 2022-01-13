El Paso Animal Services reminds community about Safe Outdoor Dogs Act

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Animal Services wants to make sure that the community is aware of a new law passed in the 2021 state legislative session that will go into effect on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

The Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, or Senate Bill No. 5, is aimed at improving humane care for pet by banning the use of heavy chains for tethering outside dogs, as well as mandating and better defining necessities such as shelter, shade, and water.

Some of the new requirements state that instead of the use of heavy chains to restrain outdoor dogs, dog owners can use humane tethers such as trolley systems; and that all allowable tethers must be attached to a properly fitting collar or harness. It also defines that any restraints must allow the animal to always have access to proper shade/shelter and water.

Violations of the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act are considered a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500. Residents who have previously been convicted of the law can face a Class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to 180 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $2,000.

Animal Protection officers will be educating the community about the new act and reminding pet parents about the act’s new requirements to include, but not limited to:

Humane Tethering

Prohibits the Use of Heavy Chains

Adequate Shelter

Access to Shade and Water

