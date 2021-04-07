El Paso Animal Services launches new website to better serve the community

El Paso, Texas (KTSM)– El Paso Animal Services has launched new website features to include a Virtual Learning Library, and upgrades to Adopt and Lost & Found Pet pages.

Animal Services developed various virtual educational resources over the last year to support teachers, educators and families during the pandemic.

This virtual approach presented the department with the opportunity to diversify how it communicates with the community, leading to the creation of the Virtual Learning Library on the department’s website.

By visiting the Library at elpasoanimalservices.org, visitors have access to free humane education resources, story time videos, enrichment how-tos, printable activity pages and more. This new resource will continue to be updated as more educational resources become available.

Enhancements were also made to the website’s Adopt and Lost & Found Pet pages in response to requests from the community for the ability to filter adoptable and found pets. Visitors can now filter pets on the website by species, breed, gender, age group and size.

Those looking to adopt can also submit a “Pet Alert” on the website to receive text or email notifications any time a pet they are interested in becomes available.

These website enhancements are the latest in a series of updates aimed at being more accessible, and leading innovation in animal welfare.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.