EL PASO, Texas(KTSM)- Clear the shelters is a month long event where all adoptions for pets are free including vaccinations.

This is a month long event, as animal services says there is an overflow of pets in the shelters right now that they needed to start two day early.

The goal of the event is to find as many forever homes for the shelter animals as possible.

Michele Anderson who works with El Paso animal services says there are over a thousand pets in the shelter right now with fifty to one hundred fifty new pets coming in every single day.

“Over a thousand pets here currently at the shelter alone, for a shelter that was built to hold maybe 350 to 450,” said Anderson.

She says if you are not able to adopt you can still volunteer or donate.