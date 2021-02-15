El Paso Animal Services issues 70 citations during winter storm

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As extreme winter weather took over the Borderland, bringing snow and below-freezing temperatures, El Paso Animal Services sent out Animal Protection officers to respond to nearly 300 welfare calls.

Ramon Herrera, interim director of Animal Services, said the public was extremely vigilant in reporting pets left outside in the cold, animals with inadequate shelter or strays who did not have a place to stay warm.

Herrera said since Saturday they issued 70 citations for various reasons.

“What we are telling public members when we make contact with them is to bring them inside, whether they have adequate shelter or not, the best thing to do is to bring them into a garage, laundry room, spare bedroom and give them that extra comfort,” Herrera said.

Animal Services reminds the public to call 311 to report any signs of neglect.