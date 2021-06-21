El Paso Animal Services is getting ready to transport hundreds of pets via airplane next week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Animal Services has been transporting pets to different parts of the country and they’ve been heading out in airplanes. But now, they are in need of families willing to step up and take in a shelter pet for about a week while they await their flight!

June is National Foster a Pet month and the animal shelter is hoping people will sign up to be a Flight Attendant Foster and foster a pet for a few days or weeks.

The animal shelter said their transport team sends about 1000 pets a year to shelters and rescues across the country needing great adoptable pets. This year, they are hoping to break that record, with numerous flights coming up.

Right now, the shelter is in need over 400 Flight Attendant Foster families willing to take in a pet for a few days while they are awaiting their upcoming rescue flight.

“We have a mega transport coming up, and we need the community’s help,” said Michele Anderson, the acting marketing and public engagement manager.

By becoming a foster, you provide a temporary home to a pet in need.

There are many kinds of pets in need of fosters and training is available.

Fostering is free, and the shelter will provide all the food, supplies and medical care you’d need to care for your pet.

To sign up to be a Flight Attendant Foster, or a regular foster, visit elpasoanimalservices.org.



