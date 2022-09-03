EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you have a passion for animals and want to make a difference in animals’ lives you can apply at El Paso Animal Services.
EP Animal Services currently has four positions available which are:
- Deputy Director of Animal Services
- Community Programs Manager
- Veterinarian
- Animal Care Attendant
According to EP Animal Services, the City of El Paso offers:
- training
- tuition
- assistance programs
- health savings accounts
- pension plans
It is also stated that new hires can receive a 1,000 sign-on bonus.
To learn more or to apply, you can visit: Job Opportunities | Sorted by Job Title ascending | City of El Paso Careers (governmentjobs.com)
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.