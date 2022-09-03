EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you have a passion for animals and want to make a difference in animals’ lives you can apply at El Paso Animal Services.

EP Animal Services currently has four positions available which are:

Deputy Director of Animal Services

Community Programs Manager

Veterinarian

Animal Care Attendant

According to EP Animal Services, the City of El Paso offers:

training

tuition

assistance programs

health savings accounts

pension plans

It is also stated that new hires can receive a 1,000 sign-on bonus.

To learn more or to apply, you can visit: Job Opportunities | Sorted by Job Title ascending | City of El Paso Careers (governmentjobs.com)

