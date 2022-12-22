EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Animal Services Dept. isn’t hosting just any ordinary holiday party this Friday.

Instead, the shelter will be the site of a “Paw-liday Paw-ty” on Friday, Dec. 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., giving residents the chance to come care for and feed homeless animals.

Local shelter animals will be receiving a special holiday meal that day, but Animal Services is hoping the community will come out to help walk the animals before they get their Christmas treat.

“Thanks to our partners, Rescue Runners 915, and the generous donations made by Double Dog Dare Bakery and the community, our shelter pets are going to truly feel the holiday spirit,” said El Paso Animal Services Director Terry Kebschull.

Anyone over the age of 18 can come and care for a pet for the day while those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Friday’s holiday festivities are running in conjunction with the “Home for the Holidays” adoption and foster promotion that encourages residents to come and adopt one of the hundreds of animals looking for a home.

Those hoping to foster a pet can do so at the party on Friday and will be allowed to return the animal as early as January 2nd. All necessary supplies and even food will be provided by Animal Services for those who decide to foster a pet.

Those looking for more information on upcoming events and promotions are encouraged to visit the El Paso Animal Services Dept. website.