El Paso Animal Services hosting “Adopt-a-Buddy” January 2

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Beginning Sunday, January 2 and running through Saturday, January 8, all adoption fees for large dogs 30 lbs. and over will be waived during the “Adopt an Account-a-Buddy” adoption event.

El Paso Animal Services is kicking off this event at a partnered event with Live Active El Paso on Sunday, January 2 at Scenic Drive from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Staying accountable and keeping a healthy New Year’s resolution can be difficult but adopting a new pet from the City’s Animal Services Department might help some strengthen their pledge to living a healthier and more active lifestyle.

“Becoming healthy and fit is a popular and great New Year’s Resolution to have and adding a shelter pet to your family can increase your physical activity through regular walks and exercise. Pets can also increase your mental health with unconditional love and energy involved in having a furry friend by your side.” Animal Services Interim Director Ramon Herrera.

Often medium-to-large dogs will get overlooked at the shelter, but the pets make lovable family members and great walking companions.

Animal Services wants to remind the community that when they are looking to adopt a pet, to consider medium-to-large dogs as well. Adopting a pet is one of the key ways to support the City’s lifesaving mission. All adoptions will include the pet’s spay/neuter procedure, microchip, age-appropriate vaccinations and city license

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.