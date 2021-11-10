El Paso Animal Services advises pet owners to get their pets microchipped for the holiday season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Animal Services is encouraging the El Paso community to make sure their pet is microchipped or to update their pet’s microchip information before welcoming guests into homes for Thanksgiving and the holiday season.

“The holiday season often is filled with guests and gatherings but can also be a time when many pets go missing due to gates and doors being left open or added stress making pets want to flee,” said El Paso Animal Services officials.

This year, nearly 12,000 lost pets have been admitted to the Animal Services Center, according to a city release. Many of these lost pets did not have a microchip, or if they did have a chip, it had incorrect contact information, preventing pets from being quickly reunited with their owners.

To update your pet’s microchip, you will need the microchip number. If the number is unknown, owners can take their pets to a veterinarian or any El Paso Fire Department station to be scanned.

Next, owners can look up their pet’s microchip manufacturer by visiting https://www.aaha.org/petmicrochiplookup and enter the chip number in the search box.

The results will tell you which company manufactured the chip and tells you where you can register or update the contact information.

For an extra layer of protection, owners can also add their pet’s microchip information to the https://www.foundanimals.org/ database for free.

If your pet does not yet have a microchip, a veterinarian can implant one. Microchips typically cost $25 at most veterinary clinics. The Animal Services’ Resource Rover program also hosts free microchip clinics throughout the year. Below are upcoming free microchip events:

Pawsitive Rescuers of El Paso Paw Giving Day & Microchip Clinic 1 pm to 4 pm November 13, 2021 | 5200 Doniphan

Resource Rover Microchip Clinic 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm November 19, 2021 | El Paso Animal Services – 5001 Fred Wilson



