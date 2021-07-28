El Paso Animal Hospital taking donations in light of National Feed a Rescue Pet Week

El Paso, TX (KTSM) – The East El Paso Animal Hospital (EEPAH) is taking donations to deliver to local rescues on Monday, August 2, as part of National Feed A Rescue Pet Week.

Donations can be dropped at the East El Paso Animal Hospital at 3370 Wedgewood Drive. July is one of the busiest months of the year for many shelters and rescues, and more animals means more hungry bellies.

Help celebrate National Feed a Rescue Pet Week by making a pet food donation. For more information or questions, visit their Facebook page or call at (915) 593-1712 for further information.

