El Paso and Las Cruces make list for cities with large minority wage gaps, study reports

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A new study reveals that minority workers in El Paso earn 30 percent less than non-minority workers.

Self used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates that the minority wage gap in the United States is expanding.

In El Paso, for example, full-time minority workers earn a median income of $35,000 annually compared to the non-minority median of $50,000.

Researchers analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey to determine the difference between median annual earning for full-time minority and non-minority workforce members.

Las Cruces, New Mexico was ranked 10th in the country when it comes to small metropolitan areas with large minority wage gaps. In Las Cruces, minority employees earn 46.4 percent less than their non-minority counterparts.

The data showed that per capita income in 2002 for non-Hispanic white people was $37,234, and $34,388 for Asians, $22,004 for African Americans, and $19,220 for Hispanics.

In 2019, the figures were $46,281 for white people, $47,525 for Asians, $27,593 for African Americans, and $23,289 for Hispanics.

“This means that wage gaps have not only remained in place over time but in fact have grown larger as the incomes for non-Hispanic whites and Asians rose faster than those of their Black and Hispanic peers,” writes the study’s authors.

