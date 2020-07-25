El Paso and Dona Ana Counties see a second day under a Flash Flood Watch

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– The Borderland will continue to stay under a Flash Flood Watch Saturday into Sunday morning. This comes after Friday storms produced more than one inch of rain in El Paso.

Moist unstable air continues to flow into the area. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon hours Saturday with moderate rain.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue through the evening and overnight hours.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Around 0.5 to 2.0 inches of rain has fallen in areas, with an additional 1 to 2 inches expected through Sunday morning.

Flash flooding may occur over a few locations, especially around low water crossings, poor drainage areas, and arroyos and streams.

Road closures may be required. Some property may become damaged if located near high waters.

