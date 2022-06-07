EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The DEA Administrator has invited an El Paso family and an Albuquerque family to attend the first-ever Family Summit on the Overdose Epidemic.

Jennipher Talamantes, a counselor at El Paso ISD, along with Jennifer and David Burke, the Executive Directors of Serenity Mesa Recovery Center in Albuquerque, were the only El Pasoan and New Mexicans invited to meet with Administrator Anne Milgram as part of the first-ever DEA Family Summit on the Overdose Epidemic.

According to a press release from the DEA, Talamantes lost her son after taking a fake Percocet that was a counterfeit and made with fentanyl. She is now doing grassroots awareness and outreach in El Paso.

“Our goal through this summit is to create more ways to work together so that others do not experience what they have been through. DEA stands with them,” said Greg Millard, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA’s El Paso Division.

The Burke family lost a son to a heroin overdose after he became addicted to prescription opioids following a sports injury. They started Serenity Mesa, a treatment center in Albuquerque for teenagers, and HAC (Healing Addiction in our Community), a non-profit for education and awareness

The two-day summit will be held June 14-15 at the DEA Headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.

