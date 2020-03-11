El Paso Airport wins service quality award

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso International Airport received an award for the best airport by size and region this week.
The Airport Service Quality Award is determined by a survey measuring passenger satisfaction. The survey has 34 key performance indicators: access, check-in, security, food & beverage, airport facilities, and overall satisfaction.
EPIA staff says the award is important because they receive direct feedback from passengers. Approximately 640,000 individual surveys per year are conducted in 47 languages across 91 countries. This is the airport’s fourth award since 2016.