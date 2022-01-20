El Paso Airport unveils renovated Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighter Station

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso International Airport showed off the newly completed renovations to the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighter (ARFF) station on Thursday.

The AAFF station is responsible for aircraft emergencies that occur at the El Paso International Airport.

It was extremely important to modernize the aging facility and support the first responders

that help keep our passengers safe. This was a challenging project to take on during the pandemic with staffing shortages,

delays in the supply chain and materials, however, I commend the team for seeing it

through and bringing this project to a close. Sam Rodriguez, el paso director of aviation

The City said project improvements include upgraded heating and cooling systems, electrical and lighting systems, a new backup emergency generator, expanded storage areas for equipment and supplies, new private restrooms with showers, renovated sleeping quarters with new bed-workstation combination furniture for each firefighter, and a redesigned physical training room.

The cost totaled $1.7 million and was paid for with Passenger Facility Charge (PFC) funds and airport enterprise funds.

The renovation project was a part of the Airport Capital Improvement Program, approved by the El Paso City Council. No city tax dollars were used in the funding of this project, according to the City.

The Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting station is located within the secured perimeter of the airport to be able to respond to aircraft incidents quickly. The firefighters assigned to ARFF are specifically skilled to handle aircraft emergencies. The firefighters undergo monthly training and annual certifications to ensure that the airport remains FAR Part 139 certified.

Officials add that this certification allows ELP to accept commercial air traffic.















Photos courtesy El Paso International Airport

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.