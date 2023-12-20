EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso’s International Airport is sharing useful tips to make this upcoming holiday travel season as smooth as possible for travelers and visitors.

The city encourages passengers to do the following:

Arrive early, aiming for a 2 to 4-hour window before your flight’s departure.

Plan ahead by checking TSA.gov for prohibited items and ID requirements to expedite security checks.

Review parking options and policies at FlyELP.com before your trip.

Utilize the cell phone waiting lot for hassle-free guest pickups.

The El Paso International Airport says it anticipates a busy holiday season with approximately, 86,000 travelers expected to depart between Dec. 22 and January 2.

“The travel volume reflects a 9 percent increase in passenger traffic compared to last year, and a significant 19 percent surge from pre-pandemic levels,” the city said.