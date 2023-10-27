EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso announced on Thursday, Oct. 26, that Southwest Airlines will begin offering daily service to Chicago Midway from the El Paso International Airport (ELP) starting on June 4, 2024.

Additionally, the seasonal Saturday non-stop service to Orlando, which began back in September will expand to 5 days a week in the summer of 2024, the city said in a press release.

Non-stop flights will be available Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

“Passenger traffic was up for the summer months by 4 percent over last year and 7 percent over pre-pandemic levels,” said El Paso Aviation Director Sam Rodriguez. “The community’s demand for flights attracts more frequencies and destinations and we’re happy to see our airline partners notice and provide greater connectivity for our region.”

Tickets for these flights are now available for purchase at Southwest.com.

For more information about the City of El Paso International Airport, click here: FlyELP.com.